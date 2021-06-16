Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Sells $116,260.00 in Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $116,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Stephen B. Alexander also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ciena alerts:

On Monday, May 17th, Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total value of $102,520.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $112,500.00.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.53. 14,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,430,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $38.03 and a one year high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.15 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ciena by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,792,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $781,761,000 after buying an additional 1,206,685 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Ciena by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 113,510 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Ciena by 7.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 442,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,241,000 after buying an additional 31,367 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 17.5% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ciena by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,477 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CIEN. B. Riley increased their price target on Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.07.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.