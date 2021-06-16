Cigna (NYSE:CI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $20.200- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $20.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $166 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.46 billion.

Cigna stock traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $236.99. 2,037,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,733,608. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.46. The company has a market capitalization of $81.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91. Cigna has a one year low of $158.84 and a one year high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.68%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CI shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cigna in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $284.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cigna from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $283.00.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total transaction of $4,873,006.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,503 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,559.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 62,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.83, for a total value of $16,203,542.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,342,948.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 260,920 shares of company stock valued at $66,671,458. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

