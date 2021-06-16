Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $111.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.59% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cimpress is expected to benefit from improved offerings and the BuildASign acquisition. The company’s investment in technology and expansion of production capacity augur well for long-term growth. Also, its ability to generate strong cash flows is likely to work in its favor. The company remains highly committed toward increasing shareholders’ wealth through share repurchase programs. In the past six months, its shares have outperformed the industry. However, low demand environment, due to the coronavirus outbreak-led market downturn, poses a major concern for the company. Cimpress has not provided earnings and revenue projections for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2021. Also, high debt levels can raise its financial obligations. In addition, the company's business operations are exposed to unfavorable forex dynamics.”

NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $105.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.51 and a beta of 1.57. Cimpress has a 52-week low of $68.26 and a 52-week high of $128.87.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.98). Cimpress had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $578.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cimpress will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMPR. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 0.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 0.7% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 27,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 4.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

