Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stake Cut by Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,924 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 72.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.78. 233,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,951,340. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $55.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.68%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,846 shares of company stock worth $4,907,229. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.85.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

