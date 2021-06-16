Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Lowers Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Price Target to $50.00

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $59.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GDOT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GDOT opened at $48.64 on Monday. Green Dot has a 52 week low of $37.48 and a 52 week high of $64.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,864.00 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.48.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Green Dot had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.07 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Green Dot will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $148,800.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,993 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,645.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 14,228 shares of company stock valued at $662,538 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,870,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,383,000 after purchasing an additional 615,992 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 20.1% during the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 5,294,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,417,000 after purchasing an additional 885,864 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 49.4% during the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,451,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,479,000 after purchasing an additional 479,901 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Green Dot by 26.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 853,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,105,000 after acquiring an additional 177,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Green Dot by 5.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 846,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,749,000 after acquiring an additional 44,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.