City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG) Insider Buys £26,950 in Stock

City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG) insider Peter E. Roth purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 539 ($7.04) per share, with a total value of £26,950 ($35,210.35).

LON CLIG opened at GBX 532 ($6.95) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £269.61 million and a PE ratio of 18.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 539.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. City of London Investment Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 350 ($4.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 560 ($7.32).

Get City of London Investment Group alerts:

City of London Investment Group Company Profile

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for City of London Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City of London Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.