City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG) Insider Buys £26,950 in Stock

City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG) insider Peter E. Roth purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 539 ($7.04) per share, with a total value of £26,950 ($35,210.35).
LON CLIG opened at GBX 532 ($6.95) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £269.61 million and a PE ratio of 18.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 539.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. City of London Investment Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 350 ($4.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 560 ($7.32).
City of London Investment Group Company Profile
