CKW Financial Group Acquires New Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,314 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 9.9% in the first quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 42,520 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $896,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $576,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 24.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,150,825 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $855,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James upgraded ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.05.

NYSE:COP traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $61.14. 537,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,943,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.03. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $61.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -406.84, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.75.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

