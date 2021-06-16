Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Given New $9.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearside Biomedical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.00.

NASDAQ CLSD opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. Clearside Biomedical has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $4.80. The company has a market cap of $239.53 million, a PE ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.76.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 220.12% and a negative net margin of 591.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 5.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 33.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 59,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 30.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

