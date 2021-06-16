ClearSign Technologies’ (CLIR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 96.08% from the company’s previous close.

CLIR opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.66. The company has a current ratio of 13.15, a quick ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ClearSign Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $6.00. The firm has a market cap of $159.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 0.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 75,640 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in ClearSign Technologies in the first quarter valued at $1,136,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 26.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 22,603 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 13.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the first quarter worth about $265,000. 8.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

