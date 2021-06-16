CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) Short Interest Update

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,015,400 shares, a growth of 67.2% from the May 13th total of 607,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 223,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CloudMD Software & Services in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DOCRF traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $1.47. 89,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,097. CloudMD Software & Services has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $2.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.60.

CloudMD Software & Services Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides SaaS based health technology solutions to medical clinics in North America. It offers CloudMD telemedicine application, a telemedicine platform that connects patients to licensed physician through videoconferencing technology; operates a network of inter-connected medical clinics; and Re:Function, an integrated network of 8 rehabilitation clinics that offers various rehabilitation services.

