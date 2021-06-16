CML Microsystems’ (CML) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of CML Microsystems (LON:CML) in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of LON:CML opened at GBX 385 ($5.03) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. CML Microsystems has a 1 year low of GBX 224 ($2.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 440 ($5.75). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 348.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £63.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00.

Get CML Microsystems alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 12.99%. This is a positive change from CML Microsystems’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. CML Microsystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.52%.

CML Microsystems Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor products for use in communications and data storage industries in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Far East, the Americas, and internationally. It primarily offers integrated circuits. The company provides its products for industrial flash memory cards, solid-state drives, and embedded storage products; and professional and industrial voice and/or data communications products.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for CML Microsystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CML Microsystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.