CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.850-2.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CMS Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.830-2.870 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of CMS Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.00.

NYSE:CMS traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,132. CMS Energy has a fifty-two week low of $53.19 and a fifty-two week high of $67.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.18.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.17%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

