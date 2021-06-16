Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) Short Interest Update

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 287,600 shares, a growth of 61.5% from the May 13th total of 178,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 509,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

CRHC traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.86. 3,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,581. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.90. Cohn Robbins has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $11.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohn Robbins during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohn Robbins during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Cohn Robbins during the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Cohn Robbins during the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohn Robbins during the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. 57.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

