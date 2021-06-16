Coin Hodl (OTCMKTS:MXRSF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.50

Coin Hodl Inc. (OTCMKTS:MXRSF) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.50 and traded as high as $0.56. Coin Hodl shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 17,000 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.51.

Coin Hodl Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MXRSF)

COIN Hodl Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to pursue investment opportunities outside the sectors of digital currency and block chain. Previously, it operated as a merchant banking and financial advisory company with investments in cryptocurrency and blockchain sectors. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

