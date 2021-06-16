CoinEx Token (CET) Price Tops $0.0595

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Over the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. CoinEx Token has a total market cap of $42.14 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinEx Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0595 or 0.00000155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CoinEx Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00060706 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003997 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00022659 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $293.18 or 0.00763703 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00083393 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,969.47 or 0.07735208 BTC.

CoinEx Token Profile

CoinEx Token is a coin. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially. CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. “

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinEx Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinEx Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.