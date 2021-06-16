CoinUs (CNUS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $105,426.27

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 16th. One CoinUs coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CoinUs has traded up 8.9% against the dollar. CoinUs has a market capitalization of $105,426.27 and approximately $1,290.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00008041 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003633 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00009761 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000156 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000213 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000041 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 38.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs Profile

CoinUs (CNUS) is a coin. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 coins. CoinUs’ official website is www.coinus.io . CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official . CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinUs is an integrated business platform with a focus on the individual's value and experience to provide Human-to-Blockchain Interface. Using CNUS token, the user can become a network operator to create their own network and utilize various CoinUs services from the Wallet Network. “

Buying and Selling CoinUs

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinUs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinUs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

