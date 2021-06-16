Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,744 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBW Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.0% in the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 53,887 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $384,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 12.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,705 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $615,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.3% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 790,391 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,732,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

In related news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $159,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,072.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $22.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.02. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.66 and a 1 year high of $26.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.94 million, a PE ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.