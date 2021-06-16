Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CLNC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE CLNC opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. Colony Credit Real Estate has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $10.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Colony Credit Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. Colony Credit Real Estate’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 106.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares during the last quarter. 32.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colony Credit Real Estate

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

