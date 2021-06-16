Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys New Holdings in Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 35,103 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nxt-ID in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. 7.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXTD opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.89. The stock has a market cap of $56.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.81. Nxt-ID, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Nxt-ID had a negative net margin of 74.23% and a negative return on equity of 47.33%. The business had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter.

Nxt-ID Profile

Nxt-ID, Inc provides technology products and services for healthcare applications. It develops and markets solutions for payment, Internet of Things (IoT), and healthcare applications with experience in access control, biometric and behavior-metric identity verification, security and privacy, encryption and data protection, payments, miniaturization, and sensor technologies.

