Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,976 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Titan Medical were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Titan Medical during the fourth quarter worth $1,008,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan Medical during the 4th quarter worth $477,000. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Titan Medical during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Titan Medical by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 71,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Medical in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. 2.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Titan Medical alerts:

Shares of TMDI stock opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. Titan Medical Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 3.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.73.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Titan Medical in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Titan Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of Titan Medical in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Titan Medical Profile

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the Enos robotic single-access surgical system (Enos system), a single-port robotic surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart that includes a 3D high definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI).

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.