Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $65,000 Position in Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 24,750 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Evofem Biosciences were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Evofem Biosciences by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,213,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,564,000 after buying an additional 259,755 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 2,571,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after acquiring an additional 252,250 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $2,970,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Evofem Biosciences by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 399,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 104,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 548.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 179,175 shares in the last quarter. 41.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 850,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,362.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin J. File purchased 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $25,235.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 440,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,599.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 102,680 shares of company stock valued at $107,660 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EVFM opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $5.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.24.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Evofem Biosciences from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Evofem Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.10.

Evofem Biosciences Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

