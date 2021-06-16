Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Makes New Investment in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLYC. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in GlycoMimetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Get GlycoMimetics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GLYC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of GlycoMimetics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLYC opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $132.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.54. GlycoMimetics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $5.19.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that GlycoMimetics, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's drug candidate include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.