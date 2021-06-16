Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Takes $88,000 Position in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 50,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 14,953 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in ADMA Biologics by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 179,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 10,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in ADMA Biologics by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares during the period. 39.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADMA opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.77. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 155.78% and a negative return on equity of 85.82%. On average, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADMA Biologics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

ADMA Biologics Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

