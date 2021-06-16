Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stock Position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 314.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,514 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $5,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 20,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in PNM Resources by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 7.3% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 8,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,731. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.18. PNM Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $36.93 and a one year high of $50.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.30.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. PNM Resources had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $364.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Williams Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.20.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

