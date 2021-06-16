Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $6.70 Million Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 296.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,442 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $6,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 665,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,019,000 after purchasing an additional 194,525 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 117.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 903,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,918,000 after buying an additional 487,216 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 28.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 370,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,070,000 after buying an additional 82,526 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alliant Energy by 32.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,867,000 after buying an additional 31,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 20,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNT traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.59. The stock had a trading volume of 9,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,542. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.76. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $45.99 and a 52 week high of $59.10.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.43 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.26%.

LNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.13.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

