Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Reduces Stock Position in HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its stake in HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,269 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.42% of HeadHunter Group worth $7,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HeadHunter Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group in the first quarter worth $86,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group in the fourth quarter worth $333,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in HeadHunter Group by 7,822.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 13,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Get HeadHunter Group alerts:

Shares of HHR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,527. HeadHunter Group PLC has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $43.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 64.60, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $16.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.84 by $0.55. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 88.24%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. HeadHunter Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.12%.

Several analysts have weighed in on HHR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on HeadHunter Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HeadHunter Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Renaissance Capital downgraded HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.08.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value-added services.

Read More: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for HeadHunter Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeadHunter Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.