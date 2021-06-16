Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 227 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 20,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 252.2% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 13,966 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,164,000 after buying an additional 9,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on KMB. Zacks Investment Research cut Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.31.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $129.81. 7,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,387,820. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.64. The firm has a market cap of $43.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

