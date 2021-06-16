Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.20.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.10 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

CYH traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,039,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609,642. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.94. Community Health Systems has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $17.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.13.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. Community Health Systems’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.59) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Community Health Systems will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of Community Health Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $489,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,096.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,907.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,591,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,538 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Community Health Systems by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,902,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,763,000 after acquiring an additional 246,233 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,126,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,675 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 12.8% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,064,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,436,000 after purchasing an additional 346,624 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 14.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,916,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,426,000 after purchasing an additional 374,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.