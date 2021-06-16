Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 93,100 shares, an increase of 44.6% from the May 13th total of 64,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 263,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on CFRUY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFRUY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.83. 147,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,200. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.03. The firm has a market cap of $133.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.52 and a beta of 1.02.

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

