Comparing Proxim Wireless (OTCMKTS:PRXM) & Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA)

Proxim Wireless (OTCMKTS:PRXM) and Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Proxim Wireless and Casa Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proxim Wireless N/A N/A N/A Casa Systems 7.10% 44.62% 5.85%

Proxim Wireless has a beta of 2.71, indicating that its stock price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Casa Systems has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Proxim Wireless and Casa Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proxim Wireless 0 0 0 0 N/A Casa Systems 0 3 2 0 2.40

Casa Systems has a consensus target price of $9.75, indicating a potential upside of 4.39%. Given Casa Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Casa Systems is more favorable than Proxim Wireless.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Proxim Wireless and Casa Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proxim Wireless N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Casa Systems $393.25 million 2.02 $24.80 million $0.17 54.94

Casa Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Proxim Wireless.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.3% of Casa Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Proxim Wireless shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 65.1% of Casa Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Casa Systems beats Proxim Wireless on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Proxim Wireless

Proxim Wireless Corporation provides Wi-Fi, point-to-point, and point-to-multipoint 4G wireless network technologies for wireless Internet, video surveillance, and backhaul applications. It offers wireless broadband and backhaul products, wireless LAN access products, and network controllers. The company's products have applications in transportation, video surveillance, mobility, Wi-Fi offload, backhaul, wireless broadband/ISP, government, carrier Wi-Fi, retail Wi-Fi, and enterprises WLAN. Its broadband wireless equipment is used by enterprises, service providers, carriers, government entities, educational institutions, healthcare organizations, municipalities and other organizations that need high-performance, secure, and scalable broadband wireless solutions. The company serves customers through online retailers, a network of distributors, value-added resellers, system integrators, and original equipment manufacturers in North America, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California. As of July 31, 2018, Proxim Wireless Corporation operates as a subsidiary of SRA Holdings, Inc.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc., a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers converged cable access platforms; wireless network core products, such as virtual evolved packet and 5G core products, and security and wireless gateways, as well as small cell solutions and fixed wireless access devices; and optical access solutions, virtualized broadband network gateway router and multiservice routers, fiber-to-the-distribution-point devices, and residential broadband gateways; and machine-to-machine and industrial internet of things routers. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

