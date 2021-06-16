Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $432.74 Million

Equities analysts expect Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) to announce $432.74 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $462.04 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $408.98 million. Compass Diversified reported sales of $333.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full-year sales of $1.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Compass Diversified.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.82 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 15.46%.

CODI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

In other Compass Diversified news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 26,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $634,343.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 9.4% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 133,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 92,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 13,104 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Compass Diversified in the first quarter worth $229,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Compass Diversified in the first quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Compass Diversified by 82.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,334,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,888,000 after acquiring an additional 603,394 shares in the last quarter. 33.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CODI traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.04. The company had a trading volume of 66,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,406. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -520.70 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.33. Compass Diversified has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $27.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

