Concentrix (CNXC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 23rd. Analysts expect Concentrix to post earnings of $2.27 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Concentrix to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CNXC opened at $151.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.41. Concentrix has a 52 week low of $80.00 and a 52 week high of $163.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion and a PE ratio of 25.69.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Concentrix in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Concentrix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

In other news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver sold 359,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $52,344,207.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,940,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,802,883. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total transaction of $716,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,626,499.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 374,754 shares of company stock worth $54,642,707 over the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

