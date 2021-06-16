Concord Wealth Partners Boosts Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 9,299.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,079 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF comprises 1.8% of Concord Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $5,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $126,401,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,490,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,452,000 after buying an additional 873,411 shares during the last quarter. Park Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $89,440,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,924,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,107,000 after buying an additional 563,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 232.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 517,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,096,000 after buying an additional 361,789 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,424,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,632,070. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.61. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $64.44 and a 52-week high of $159.70.

