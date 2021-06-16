Concord Wealth Partners Buys 1,662 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,916 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in AT&T were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. Curi Capital bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

In other AT&T news, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $29.06. 748,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,976,426. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $207.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.14, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.36.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.81.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

