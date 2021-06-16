Concord Wealth Partners Has $341,000 Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 56.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,538 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selway Asset Management grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.4% in the first quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 54,878 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,233,975 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $84,280,000 after buying an additional 75,581 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. grew its position in CVS Health by 8.1% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,510,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $188,871,000 after buying an additional 188,559 shares in the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 26.5% during the first quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,472 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,539,000 after buying an additional 21,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management grew its position in CVS Health by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 85,514 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,841,000 after buying an additional 24,995 shares in the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVS traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.68. The stock had a trading volume of 524,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,057,132. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $90.61. The company has a market cap of $111.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.01.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $20,225,674.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 794,676 shares in the company, valued at $59,386,137.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $406,600.00. Insiders sold 726,455 shares of company stock valued at $56,366,417 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.82.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

