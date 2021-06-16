Concord Wealth Partners Increases Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 689.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.75.

LMT traded down $6.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $383.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.38. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $402.38. The stock has a market cap of $106.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $385.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

