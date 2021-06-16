Concord Wealth Partners Purchases 3,745 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 45.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Intel were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,850,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,715,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,861 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,141,057,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,844,665 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,134,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,026 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Intel by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,622,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,195,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,932,489,000 after purchasing an additional 994,605 shares during the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.82.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,456,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,119,408. The stock has a market cap of $231.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

