Concord Wealth Partners Raises Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 94.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,306 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 9,850 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 0.4% of Concord Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 649.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,580 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,051 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $96,529,000 after purchasing an additional 24,711 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,061,191 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $238,594,000 after purchasing an additional 213,327 shares during the period. Finally, DE Burlo Group Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 72,546 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the period. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.72. The stock had a trading volume of 529,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,722,184. The stock has a market cap of $234.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.85 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.22%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $88,479.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,210.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,877,955. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on VZ. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. HSBC lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.46.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

