Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. provides concrete pumping services and concrete waste management services primarily in U.S. and U.K. Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc., formerly known as Industrea Acquisition Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Concrete Pumping from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.15.

Shares of Concrete Pumping stock opened at $8.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.93. The company has a market cap of $477.16 million, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Concrete Pumping has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $8.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 508.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 13,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

