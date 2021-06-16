Constellium Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CSTM)

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 7,001 put options on the company. This is an increase of 758% compared to the typical daily volume of 816 put options.

CSTM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Constellium in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellium from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Northland Securities raised shares of Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Constellium from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Constellium has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Get Constellium alerts:

Shares of CSTM stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $19.90. The stock had a trading volume of 11,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,637. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.92. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.26. Constellium has a 12-month low of $7.18 and a 12-month high of $20.13.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Constellium will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Constellium by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,374,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,073,000 after buying an additional 2,948,983 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Constellium by 29.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,849,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,782,000 after buying an additional 2,269,688 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Constellium by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,833,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,637,000 after buying an additional 1,656,758 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Constellium during the fourth quarter worth about $20,470,000. Finally, DSAM Partners London Ltd purchased a new stake in Constellium during the first quarter worth about $18,159,000. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.