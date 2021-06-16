Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 63.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 4.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 64.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after buying an additional 41,251 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Construction Partners by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,940,000 after purchasing an additional 89,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Construction Partners by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $165,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 192,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,348,801.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,007,000 shares of company stock valued at $61,929,500. Corporate insiders own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROAD opened at $33.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.09, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.57. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.46 and a 12-month high of $36.58.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.24 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROAD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Construction Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

