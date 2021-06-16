Contrasting Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) and Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH)

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) and Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

This table compares Insight Enterprises and Poshmark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insight Enterprises 2.17% 16.91% 5.25% Poshmark N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Insight Enterprises and Poshmark, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Insight Enterprises 0 0 4 0 3.00 Poshmark 0 4 5 0 2.56

Insight Enterprises presently has a consensus target price of $90.83, indicating a potential downside of 14.79%. Poshmark has a consensus target price of $60.88, indicating a potential upside of 38.20%. Given Poshmark’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Poshmark is more favorable than Insight Enterprises.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Insight Enterprises and Poshmark’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insight Enterprises $8.34 billion 0.45 $172.64 million $6.19 17.22 Poshmark $262.08 million 12.72 $16.84 million $1.25 35.24

Insight Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Poshmark. Insight Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Poshmark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.7% of Poshmark shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Insight Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Insight Enterprises beats Poshmark on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc. provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services. The company also offers various services, such as hybrid cloud, migration and consolidation, workload-platform alignment, converged/hyper converged solutions, and software-defined data center; data platform modernization services; integrated network and security solutions; and consulting, professional, managed, and support services. In addition, it sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, refurbishes, and redeploys IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services. Further, the company provides desktop, notebook, tablet, and mobile devices coupled with cloud-based productivity solutions; workplace services, including virtual technical support, remote service desk and automated self-service solutions; and procures, stages, provides, manages, and disposes hardware assets. Additionally, it sells hardware and software products. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc. operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc. and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc. in 2011. Poshmark, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.