Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.87

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.87 and last traded at $18.80, with a volume of 75711 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.42.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VLRS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.00 to $20.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Monday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.85.

The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 2.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS)

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

