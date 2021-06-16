CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $83 million-83 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $182.87 million.

NYSE:CTK traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $1.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,025. The stock has a market cap of $101.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of -0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.11. CooTek has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $7.45.

Get CooTek (Cayman) alerts:

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). CooTek (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a negative return on equity of 4,961.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that CooTek will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CooTek (Cayman) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

About CooTek (Cayman)

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as a mobile internet company in the United States, the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages. The company also offers Fengdu Novel, a mobile application that provides users with free online novels; Fengdu Audiobooks; and short video series based on Fengdu Literature Platform content and IP resources.

Further Reading: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for CooTek (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CooTek (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.