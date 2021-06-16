Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Acquired by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,293,074 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,815 shares during the quarter. Corning accounts for approximately 1.9% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $56,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 60.2% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 30,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Corning by 323.8% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,530 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 54,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 31,388 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,850,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $557,714,000 after acquiring an additional 101,734 shares during the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GLW. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

In other news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson purchased 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.14 per share, with a total value of $59,838.80. Also, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson acquired 1,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.30 per share, with a total value of $59,977.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,977.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,553 shares of company stock worth $239,744 and have sold 70,323,018 shares worth $3,058,794,508. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLW traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.55. 142,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,687,254. The firm has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.25. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Corning’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

