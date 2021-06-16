Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Buys 292,455 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 102.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 579,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292,455 shares during the period. StoneCo comprises approximately 1.2% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $35,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in StoneCo by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in StoneCo by 49.4% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 52.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 1.2% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STNE stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,747. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.21. The company has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.93, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.30. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52 week low of $36.37 and a 52 week high of $95.12.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $867.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.00 million. StoneCo had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 24.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised StoneCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. HSBC raised StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. Grupo Santander raised StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.91.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

