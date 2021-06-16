Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Has $15.53 Million Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lessened its holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 477,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,342 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned 0.10% of Altice USA worth $15,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Infini Master Fund bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATUS stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,032,165. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.39. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.97 and a 52 week high of $38.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. The company has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.11.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 528.76% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Altice USA from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Altice USA in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, FIX cut Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

In other news, Director Charles Stewart sold 12,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $477,338.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,473,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,428,097.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $1,017,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600,781.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,577,734 shares of company stock valued at $95,732,270. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

