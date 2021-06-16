Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Lowers Holdings in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. trimmed its position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 87.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,298,145 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $5,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 84,533.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MMYT. Bank of America upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMYT traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.13. 7,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,000. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.88. MakeMyTrip Limited has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $39.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -56.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 34.10% and a negative return on equity of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $104.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

