Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 53.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 705 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 215,550 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $75,977,000 after acquiring an additional 35,925 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 142,852 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $50,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 518.5% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $5.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $378.08. The company had a trading volume of 54,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,402. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $376.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $295.40 and a 1 year high of $393.15. The company has a market capitalization of $167.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,030 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,609 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.00.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

