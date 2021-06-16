Covanta (NYSE:CVA) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) shares were down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.82 and last traded at $16.89. Approximately 16,044 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 909,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.65.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Covanta has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

Get Covanta alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 438.61 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.78.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Covanta had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.63 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -152.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Covanta in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Covanta by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,804 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Covanta in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Covanta in the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covanta in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Covanta Company Profile (NYSE:CVA)

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.